Why is Australia Still Part of the British Monarchy?

Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke certainly never called the Queen “a pig” dressed “in twin set and pearls.” There is no evidence that Princess Diana ever called Uluru “Ayers Dock,” and no, Brisbane does not look like Spain.

These are just a few of the things that Australians watching “The Crown” were quick to point out after episode six of the wildly-popular series, which centered around Charles and Diana’s visit to Australia in 1983 to counter a growing republican movement in the country spearheaded by Mr. Hawke. The more complicated question in recalling the visit is this: Why did a country that prides itself on its egalitarianism and giving everyone a “fair go” decide to maintain a formal connection to the British monarchy then, and why is it still the case now?

Formally speaking, Australia is a constitutional monarchy, which means the Queen is the head of state. According to the royal family’s website, when the Queen visits Australia, she speaks and acts as Queen of Australia, and not as Queen of the United Kingdom.

Other former English colonies have a similar setup (Jamaica, for example) but Australia is the largest and most distant of the Queen’s realms, and for some reason, seems to want to keep it that way.