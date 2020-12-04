When is Super Bowl 2021? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 55

The NFL definitely has a thing for Florida when it comes to Super Bowls, which makes sense. Just gotta cross your fingers that the rain stays away for one night.

Super Bowl 55 will take place in Tampa, Florida, at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one year after Miami Gardens played host to Super Bowl 54, which was won by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City is streaking toward a return to the big game, and with Tom Brady now a Buccaneer himself, there’s the potential for a home game of sorts in 2021’s Super Bowl.

A team has never played a Super Bowl in its home stadium, but there’s a chance that changes in 2021. There will also be the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications hanging over the game. Will the stadium be filled with fans? Who will be wearing masks? Could the game be postponed or (gasp) get canceled? And what if a star player tests positive for the coronavirus in the days before the game?

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to roll with the punches. It seems nearly impossible that the NFL would allow its showcase event to be canceled, so expect the league to take that approach and just plow forward. At worst, everyone can sit at home, listen to Tony Romo’s brilliant color commentary on CBS and judge Roger Goodell’s mask during the trophy presentation.

Below is everything you need to know about the Super Bowl in 2021, the 55th iteration of what has grown into America’s biggest sporting event.

When is Super Bowl 2021?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. (unofficial)

6:30 p.m. (unofficial) TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: CBS All Access | DAZN (in Canada)

The Super Bowl has never been played later on the calendar than Feb. 7, with Super Bowl 50 (Panthers vs. Broncos) and Super Bowl 44 (Saints vs. Colts) also played on that date. It comes, as it often does, after a scheduled off week following the conference championship games. The Pro Bowl is played during that off week.

The 2021 Super Bowl was originally slated to be broadcast by NBC as part of its rotation with CBS and Fox that was agreed upon in 2006. But to package the Super Bowl with the 2022 Winter Olympics, NBC switched places with CBS, allowing CBS to broadcast Super Bowl 55.

CBS has broadcast the Super Bowl more than any other network, as this will be the 21st edition of the game shown on CBS. The network will surely have its top broadcast crew on the game, which means Jim Nantz providing play-by-play details while Tony Romo adds color commentary.

Every Super Bowl since 2003 has taken place during the first week of February. From 1967-2003, all but one Super Bowl took place in January.

Where is Super Bowl 2021?

City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

The 2021 Super Bowl is taking place at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but don’t call the city itself Tampa Bay — that’s just a construct used by professional sports teams. Raymond James Stadium is located in Tampa, Florida, the third time a Super Bowl is taking place at that stadium and the fifth overall time in Tampa.

The game was originally slated to take place in Los Angeles, but some construction delays meant that the NFL owners voted in May 2017 to move Super Bowl 55 to Tampa and instead give L.A. Super Bowl 56.

The NFL rarely awards Super Bowls to anything considered out-of-date, so it’s only natural that Raymond James Stadium recently underwent renovations that include an advanced HD video system, with two large video boards (one at each end of the stadium) and four HD tower walls, ranking it as the third-largest video board system in the NFL.

Raymond James Stadium holds 65,000 people and can be expanded to hold 75,000, although in 2020, the Buccaneers haven’t hosted even 20,000 fans at a game yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Tampa Bay area has enjoyed great success over the years hosting Super Bowls and we look forward to working with our local leaders in the coming months to meet the requirements for hosting Super Bowl LV in 2021,” Buccaneers co-chairman Bryan Glazer said in a release. “Today’s announcement offers us the opportunity to showcase Tampa Bay’s unique ability to come together as a host for world-class events.”

Super Bowl 18 (Raiders 38, Washington 9) was the first iteration of the game to take place in Tampa at the old Tampa Stadium, which also hosted Super Bowl 25 (Giants 20, Bills 19). The game came back to Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl 35 (Ravens 34, Giants 7) and Super Bowl 43 (Steelers 27, Cardinals 23).

Super Bowl 2021 odds

Some of the preseason odds for Super Bowl 55 look right on point, and others not so much as the 2020 NFL season is more than halfway complete. The Chiefs were tied as the favorites, which makes sense after they won Super Bowl 54, but their opponent in that game, the 49ers, might miss the playoffs.

One of the most overlooked teams in the February odds appears to be the Cardinals, who were 75-1 to win the big game but went on to acquire DeAndre Hopkins to see Kyler Murray dominating the NFL as a rusher in 2020.

Below are the odds to win Super Bowl 55, via BetOnline, after Week 12 of the 2020 season.

Team Odds to win Super Bowl 55 Chiefs 11/4 Steelers 5/1 Saints 6/1 Seahawks 9/1 Packers 10/1 Buccaneers 12/1 Rams 16/1 Bills 22/1 Titans 22/1 Ravens 33/1 Colts 33/1 Cardinals 40/1 Browns 50/1 Dolphins 60/1 Raiders 66/1 49ers 66/1 Vikings 80/1 Giants 100/1 Washington 100/1 Patriots 125/1 Eagles 125/1 Cowboys 150/1 Bears 200/1 Falcons 300/1 Texans 300/1 Panthers 500/1 Lions 750/1 Broncos 1500/1 Chargers 2000/1 Bengals Eliminated Jaguars Eliminated Jets Eliminated

Future Super Bowl locations, host sites

There’s a bit of added intrigue to the list of future Super Bowl hosts thanks to the NFL’s recent decision to move the next Super Bowl that New Orleans hosts back to 2025. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was slated to host the 2024 event, but a conflict with Mardi Gras combined with the NFL’s 17-game regular season made that change necessary.

According to CNBC, the NFL will decide on the 2024 host during the next year. It’ll look for what it does with all its hosts — the latest amenities and renovations, prime location for fans and the head honchos, along with pretty much always choosing a warm-weather spot (or if needed, a dome).

Below are the sites the NFL has pinned as future Super Bowl locations.

Year Super Bowl host site 2021 Tampa, Raymond James Stadium, Super Bowl 55 2022 Los Angeles, Los Angeles Stadium, Super Bowl 56 2023 Glendale, State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl 57 2024 TBD 2025 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl halftime show 2021

The Weeknd will be performing at halftime at Super Bowl 55, and yes that’s spelled correctly.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is a Canadian singer-songwriter known as The Weeknd. He’ll be following up a Super Bowl 54 halftime show that featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The Weeknd is a three-time Grammy winner with a wide array of songs to choose from that hit a number of genres, from upbeat pop songs to mellower R,amp;B tunes.

The Weeknd’s three Grammy wins are:

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beauty Behind The Madness (2016)

Beauty Behind The Madness (2016) Best R,amp;B Performance: Earned It (2016)

Earned It (2016) Best Urban Contemporary Album: Starboy (2018)

Sporting News’ Joe Rivera broke down the ideal setlist for The Weeknd when the news was announced. Here’s a look at the songs The Weeknd should perform.

Super Bowl national anthem singer 2021

The NFL has not yet announced who will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 55.

The Super Bowl’s last five national anthem singers, starting at 2020 and going back in time, have been Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan and Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl 2021 tickets

If you’re hoping to go to Super Bowl 55, know that it’s not cheap. The COVID-19 pandemic could also change how many fans are allowed in the stadium, but the NFL right now is proceeding in its ticket sales like it’s any other year.

The league’s official Super Bowl ticket site offers four packages, starting at $6750. Those packages are as follows:

Touchdown club ($6,750) — includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, upper-level seats

55 Live ($8,000) — includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, end-zone seats

Champions ($10,000) — includes ticket, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, NFL alumni experience, premium sideline seats

On the fifty (Price not listed) — includes ticket, increased stadium access (postgame on the field potentially), top sideline seats

A few years ago, Sporting News looked into how the Average Joe can afford to attend the Super Bowl. The easy answer, we found: It depends.

