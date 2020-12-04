Wentz addressed Eagles, took responsibility for poor play

Carson Wentz has been one of the worst quarterbacks in football this season, and he wants his Philadelphia Eagles teammates to know he is well aware of that.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday that Wentz stood up in front of the team this week to take accountability for his poor play. Pederson said Wentz was one of several players who acknowledged they need to do a better job moving forward.

“He understands that he needs to play better. For him to stand up and take ownership there with the team, it really, quite frankly, showed vulnerability,” Pederson said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I think it’s a sign of growth in any player. We’ve had several players do that this week. … It just shows that our young players — and I still consider Carson in that young (category) — are showing signs of maturity and growth and leadership ability, especially from your quarterback.”

Pederson has had to answer questions about making a quarterback change seemingly all season, but he remains committed to Wentz. Not giving rookie Jalen Hurts a shot to start is getting harder to justify by the week, however.

Wentz has thrown 16 touchdown passes compared to 15 interceptions and has a passer rating of 73.4, which places him among the bottom three quarterbacks in the NFL. Despite that, the NFC East has been so bad that the Eagles remain in the hunt at 3-7-1.

We recently learned some new information about why Wentz may be struggling this season, and it’s nice to see him take responsibility in front of the team. Of course, that will only take him so far. The Eagles aren’t paying Wentz more than $30 million per year to hold himself accountable for consistently poor play.