WATCH | Massive explosion at Engen refinery in Durban

Emergency services responded to a massive explosion at the Engen Refinery in Wentworth, Durban, shortly after 07:00 on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed the incident and said fire and smoke could be seen billowing from the refinery.

He said the cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Six people were treated for smoke inhalation but no injuries or casualties had been reported.

McKenzie added that a block of flats on Beach Road opposite the refinery also caught fire, but this has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said emergency services were still trying to access the scene of the explosion.

In November 2008, the refinery was shut for about four months following an explosion. In 2007, a fire caused by a lightning strike to a fuel storage tank burnt for three days and cost the refinery R210 million.

This is a developing story.