Warning issued to people living on Fraser Island as bushfire worsens

People living on Fraser Island in Queensland have been told to prepare to flee due to a bushfire currently burning close the Kingfisher Bay Resort and villiage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) issued an alert this morning advising people conditions could worsen as the state swelters through a severe heatwave this weekend.

In this photo provided on Dec. 2, 2020, by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services smoke blows over hills and toward the ocean at Fraser Island, Australia. (AP)

A bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Dundonga Creek, east of Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village, through to Cornwells Road in the south.

“People at the Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village should follow the directions of QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers,” QFES said in the warning to residents.

“You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

“Firefighters on the ground will be supported by waterbombing aircraft today to continue containing the fire.”

There is a separate warning for residents elsewhere on the island with the blaze currently sitting at watch and act level.

Multiple fire crews are working to contain the fire however crews have warned firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

The fire has now chewed through well over 80,000 hectares of land – more than 50 per cent, of the island.

Multiple water bombing aircraft are being used to fight the blaze. (Nine)

More than one million litres of water have been dumped on the blaze.

Temperatures today are expected to surge past 40C in several areas in Queensland today, with dry and windy weather creating dangerous conditions for firefighters today.

Severe fire danger ratings have been forecast for the Channel Country district today, with very hot and windy conditions expected.