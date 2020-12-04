Violent offender snared on International Arrest Warrant by Scots cops

A violent offender has been snared on an International Arrest Warrant by Scots cops.

Officers detained the suspect this week after swooping on the wanted -year-old man in Renfrew, near Glasgow.







The Police Scotland operation was conducted in conjunction with Europol – The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation – and was carried out after a European Extradition Warrant was issued.

The male, who we are unable to name for legal reasons, is wanted for crimes of violence overseas.

He has now been extradited to face judicial proceedings abroad.

The post read: “A year old male was arrested for a European Extradition Warrant earlier this week within the Renfrew area.

“This male was wanted for crimes of violence and has now been extradited to face judicial proceedings.

“We will continue to proactively target those who inflict harm & protect our Communities.”