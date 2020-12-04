Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh Join ‘Hawkeye’ TV Series

WENN

The upcoming TV series starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton has added two actresses to join previously-announced cast members that include Hailee Steinfeld.

Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh are among the latest stars reportedly added to the cast of Disney+ series “Hawkeye“.

The pair will star alongside series leads Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld while Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon have also been added to the cast, according to Variety.

The industry publication added that Farmiga is in line to star as Steinfeld’s character Kate Bishop’s mother Eleanor while it was previously reported that Florence would take on the role of Yelena Belova – the sister of Black Widow.

Fee will play Kazi – short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, also known as the villainous Clown – while Dalton will play Jack Duquesne. Newcomer Cox is reportedly in line to star as Maya Lopez, or Echo as she’s most well known, with the show marking her on-screen debut.

And McClarnon is to star as William Lopez – Maya’s father.

“Hawkeye” is just one of the many series in development at the Mouse House streaming service following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe which started with “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016 and ended with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019.

The other projects include “WandaVision” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, “Loki” starring Tom Hiddleston, “What If…?” starring Jeffrey Wright, “Ms. Marvel” starring Iman Vellani, “Moon Knight” with Oscar Isaac attached to play the lead role, and “She-Hulk” with Tatiana Maslany rumored to be the main heroine.