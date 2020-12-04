Vanderbilt-Georgia game postponed due to COVID-19, other issues

Sarah Fuller will have to wait to receive another chance to kick for the Vanderbilt Commodores in a competitive game this fall.

It’s possible that opportunity may not come, at all.

Vanderbilt confirmed on Friday that Saturday’s game at the Georgia Bulldogs has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, subsequent quarantines, injuries and opt-outs impacting the Commodores heading into the first weekend of December.

Vanderbilt and Georgia could meet on Dec. 19 unless the Bulldogs win the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division crown and qualify for the league title game held that same day. Georgia is currently one game behind the Florida Gators in the standings.

According to Mark Schlabach of ESPN, Vanderbilt (0-8) could make up a previously postponed game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 19 if Georgia is unavailable or unwilling to play the Commodores on that date. Tennessee faces the Texas A,amp;M Aggies on Dec. 12.

Vanderbilt has never gone winless across an entire campaign and is looking to avoid such an infamous achievement.

Georgia, meanwhile, could meet the Missouri Tigers for a makeup contest on Dec. 12.

Fuller made history last weekend when she became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game serving as Vanderbilt’s placekicker. She delivered a designed squib kick at the start of the second half of a blowout loss to Missouri and earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Interim coach Todd Fitch, who replaced the fired Derek Mason, said earlier in the week that he was keeping Fuller on the traveling roster for the Georgia game.

“If she’s our best option we’ll continue with her and we’ll do the best we can for the team,” Fitch said of Fuller at the time.