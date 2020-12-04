Home Business U.S. suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’ By

Matilda Coleman
() – The U.S. State Department said late on Friday it has terminated five cultural exchange programs with China, calling them “soft power propaganda tools.”

“While other programs funded under the auspices of the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the (Chinese) government as soft power propaganda tools,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

(This story corrects day in first paragraph to Friday from Wednesday)

