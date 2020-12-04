U.N. rights boss Bachelet calls on Belarus to release protesters By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

© . FILE PHOTO: 45th session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

GENEVA () – The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet called on Belarus on Friday to release all people unlawfully arrested in post-election protests and investigate some 2,000 complaints of torture or ill-treatment in custody.

More than 900 people including opposition candidates, lawyers, journalists and activists are believed to be facing criminal charges in connection with the mass protests, Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Mass protests erupted against President Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule following a disputed election in August.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR