Town tops 40C for 22 days as heatwave conditions return to state

One Queensland town has been 40C or higher every single day for three weeks, and now the rest of the state is going to get a taste of that scorching heat.

Queenslanders are bracing for a weekend heatwave , with temperatures already beginning to soar.

For residents of Julia Creek, they’ve had 40 degrees every day since November 13.

“It’s been horribly hot,” Julia Creek local Jennifer Heslin told .

“We’re all going well, we’re sort of trying to get up very early and do our jobs so we hope to be back at the house around 9.”

The hottest conditions today were felt in the state’s south-west, with Birdsville reaching 45C and Windorah topping 41C.

The south-east was slightly cooler, with Amberley, in Ipswich, topping 39C and Brisbane hitting 33C.

Temperatures are set to rise in the south-east over the coming days. ()

A cool change isn’t expected until Tuesday, with conditions set to worsen in the coming days.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures of 10C above the December average in western Queensland, while the Lockyer Valley, west of Brisbane, could see the mercury rise to 11C above average.

Meteorologist Jenny Sturrock said shifting hot air is causing heatwave conditions to persist.

“This hot air mass is shifting back over inland Queensland where it will re-intensify before moving over south-east Queensland and northern NSW this weekend,” Ms Sturrock said.

“Its return will cause temperatures to move back into the high 30s and low 40s.

An outback roadhouse in Thargomindah, in south-western Queensland. (Garnet Tiny Allwright/Google)

The new heatwave conditions come after days of sweltering weather this week.

On Wednesday, Cunamulla recorded its hottest day since 1956 after reaching 46.2C.

And Charleville had its warmest temperature in 79 years, after climbing to 43.8.

Paramedics are urging Queenslanders to check on the vulnerable and to stay hydrated.