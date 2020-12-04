Tony Goldwyn Claims Fitz Loved His Mistress The Most

Who’s the best couple on television and why is it Fitz and Olivia from Scandal?

Even though Scandal has been off the air for a couple of years now, this show still occupies a MINIMUM of 10% of my thoughts at any given time.


Do you listen to “The Light” by the Album Leaf on repeat or are you normal?

Partially, because I love Olitz, but mostly because Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn have the cutest IRL friendship and I get giddy with every showcase of PPDA*:

So, when I saw this tweet, I IMMEDIATELY knew which one I was going to choose:

Like, did Ghost love Angela on Power? Sure. Did McDreamy love Meredith on Grey’s? Totes! But Fitz was willing to give up his presidency MULTIPLE times to be with Olivia on Scandal, so he obvs takes the cake.

People went back-and-forth in the comments, but once the queen spoke, no one could dispute her:

And Pres. Fitzgerald Grant III did, in fact, let the people know!

Is there really even a question @kerrywashington ? Not even close. FITZ! https://t.co/ziN3jhAolh

It was more of a rhetorical question, if you ask me, since we all CLEARLY know the answer.

So, there you have it!


Name a more iconic duo — I dare you!

