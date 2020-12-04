Today you can save up to $180 on Anker’s Nebula portable projectors and watch movies anywhere

The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen portable projector is down to $369.99 at Amazon. That’s $180 off what it normally goes for, and this is the first major discount we’ve seen on this projector in a while. We used to see it go on sale a lot more often, but the deals have been sparce recently.

The sale today is part of one of Amazon’s daily deals that also features another version of the Anker Nebula lineup. This project is $150 off and offers you another way to save. Decide for yourself which one works best for you! Both sales end tonight.

One day sale Anker Nebula Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen portable projector

The Mars II has 500 ANSI Lumen and can project an image in 720p up to 150 inches wide. It has dual 10W audio drivers, Android 7.1 so you can access your favorite apps, multiple ways to connect including HDMI and USB, and more. $369.99 $550.00 $180 off

The Nebula Mars II can create an HD picture up to 1280 x 720 resolution with DLP IntelliBright tech for a clear image. That image can cover an area between 30 and 150 inches wide. If you don’t have a projection screen to use with it, find the whitest, cleaning wall you can to project your movie onto. The two 10W audio drivers are powerful enough to generate booming stereo sound so everyone in the area can hear all the action.

Set the projector down wherever you want it, at any distance or angle, and get an auto focus picture in one second. There are also some manual controls for things like horizontal and vertical keystone correction so you can get the most stable image possible no matter what surface you’re using.

The projector also has Android 7.1 built in so you can run streaming and media apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. You’ll need that access because a lot of those services, like Hulu, don’t allow themselves to be screen cast from a device to a projector like this. Compared to the original model, the Mars II adds an extra hour of run time, the auto-focus feature mentioned above, and comes with a lower price tag.