ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it and its Joint Actor has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) and 4,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Subject Warrants” and together with the Subject Shares, the “Subject Units”) of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp (“Bluesky”) on December 4, 2020. The Subject Units represented approximately 16.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Bluesky as of December 4, 2020 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 27.8% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Subject Warrants only), resulting in a corresponding increase in the percentage of shares held by ThreeD and its Joint Actor as a result of the transaction.

Immediately before the transaction described above, ThreeD and the Joint Actor did not hold any securities of Bluesky.

Immediately following the transaction described above, ThreeD and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares (the “Post-Closing Shares”) and convertible securities entitling ThreeD and the Joint Actor to acquire an additional 4,500,000 common shares of Bluesky (the “Post-Closing Convertible Securities”), representing approximately 16.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bluesky (or approximately 27.8% assuming exercise of such Post-Closing Convertible Securities only). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 2,500,000 of the Post-Closing Shares and 2,500,000 of the Post-Closing Convertible Securities (representing approximately 9.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, or approximately 16.5% assuming exercise of such Post-Closing Convertible Securities only), and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 2,000,000 of the Post-Closing Shares and 2,000,000 of the Post-Closing Convertible Securities, representing approximately 7.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bluesky (or approximately 13.4% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of such Post-Convertible Securities only).

The Subject Units were acquired in a private placement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of Bluesky by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease their investments in Bluesky at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Units was $405,000, or $0.09 per Subject Unit.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that each of ThreeD and the Joint Actor is an “accredited investor” as defined herein.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

