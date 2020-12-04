‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

After the unraveling of more than 20 new cast members for the series, executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay say, ‘We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.’

Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and British TV favourite Lenny Henry have joined the cast of Amazon Studios’ “The Lord of the Rings” TV series.

More than 20 new cast members for the latest adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels were announced on Thursday, December 3, also including Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Simon Merrells, Alex Tarrant, and Sara Zwangobani.

They are all off to New Zealand, where the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” film trilogies were shot, to complete production, which was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart,” the series’ executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement. “These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew. The international cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.”

The 20 new stars will join Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, and Morfydd Clark, among others, who were announced at the beginning of the year.

“The Lord of the Rings” series is penned by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. J.A. Bayona, whose credits include “Jurassic World 2” and “The Orphanage“, is set to direct multiple episodes of the upcoming series. Additionally, “Game of Thrones” alum Bryan Cogman has been tapped as a consulting producer on the project.