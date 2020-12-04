The ‘Famous NBA siblings’ quiz

Congratulations to the Ball family, who have two siblings in the NBA currently and could have a third at some point during the 2020-21 season.

Lonzo, the oldest of the three brothers, famously started his career as a Laker in 2017. He was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans last summer in the Anthony Davis trade. LaMelo, the youngest, was taken third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in last month’s draft. That left just LiAngelo, who started his professional career in Lithuania and played for the G-League’s Oklahoma City Blue last year. His NBA future was always less clear than Lonzo or LaMelo’s, but on Wednesday, the 22-year-old middle sibling signed a one-year, exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons. He’s still a long-shot to crack the opening day roster, but even if he never makes it, Lavar Ball has much to be proud of when it comes to his three sons.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The Ball brothers are not the first siblings to make it to the NBA, just the latest. So with that in mind, how many of the family names of these famous NBA brothers can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!