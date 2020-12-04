Texas H.S. football player attacks referee after ejection

The situation that occurred during Edinburg High School’s playoff matchup against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo in Texas on Thursday night was all too familiar for those acquainted with Emmanuel Duron.

The senior defensive lineman attacked a referee on Thursday night after being ejected from the game due to unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Andrew McCulloch of The Monitor. A similar situation occurred during the 2019-20 soccer season, and Duron was suspended for the remainder of the year.

After returning to the sidelines, Duron can be seen in the video below charging back onto the field, slamming referee Fred Garcia to the ground at full speed.