Teams considering outdoor games in 2021?

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association haven’t yet announced terms for the upcoming season more unlikely to start on Jan. 1, as hoped, with each passing day an agreement isn’t declared.

It appears the wait is giving teams more time to come up with ideas.

Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Thursday that the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins are among franchises exploring options for playing games at outdoor venues so some percentage of paying fans can attend.

“It’s a long shot,” Friedman added, and he explained that the costs for such games could “run into the millions” and eliminate any financial benefits that would come from spectators attending and spending money on concessions. It’s also unknown if the players would sign off on competing in additional outdoor contests other than those that are yearly special events on the league’s standard calendar.

Boston, theoretically, could host opponents at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. The Penguins could use Heinz Field (Pittsburgh Steelers) and/or PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates).

The San Francisco 49ers and Stanford Cardinal are two California entities currently working and living away from home due to a local health order that prohibits team contact sports and that would impact the Ducks and Kings if they were to begin play before Dec. 21. It’s unknown if that order will extend through and beyond the start of the new year.

With no NHL schedule forthcoming anytime soon, based solely on appearances, clubs can throw anything at figurative walls to see what sticks.