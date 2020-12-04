Tallulah Willis Explains How Demi Moore’s Protectiveness Pushes Her to Be Vocally Transparent

Instagram

Demi Moore‘s determination to keep her family private has made daughter Tallulah Willis “vocally” transparent.

The daughter of Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis opened up about her upbringing in an Instagram Live chat with Story + Rain, and reflected on the impact her mother has had on her.

“My mom brought us up to be very private … to be very protective of our family, and I kind of interpreted that and swung the pendulum the other way and felt like that was very restrictive and I know that the place she was coming from was really loving and caring and positive but I always felt like, ‘Well, I wanna be transparent’,” she said.

<br />

So in a revolt against her mother’s restrictive outlook, Tallulah became “vocally” transparent.

“I felt like for a long time I would walk into a room and energetically apologise for being there and apologise for taking up space and apologise for existing,” she continued. “Over the past years specifically in my healing and my sobriety I’ve been able to look at that a little more and own the energy that I take up in the world and stop apologising.”

Back in May, Tallulah posted on Instagram a sweet tribute to her mom in honor of Mother’s Day. “Channeling love and strength to every mother to be, tired mamas, step moms, and mamas who’ve lost something precious. I’m sending it to anyone who struggles to celebrate a day when it reminds them of a loss,” she wrote on alongside a photo of herself with Moore.