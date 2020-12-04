Super-sub Russell sets the pace on Mercedes debut By

Matilda Coleman
© . Sakhir Grand Prix

MANAMA () – George Russell established himself at the top of the Formula One timesheets on his first outing as seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton’s stand-in with the fastest time in Friday’s opening practice session for the Sakhir Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old, seated in Hamilton’s Mercedes after the Briton tested positive for COVID-19, lapped the 3.5-km outer circuit of the desert track that also hosted last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in 54.546 seconds.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon were second and third respectively, with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas only managing fourth, 0.322 seconds off the pace.

