Stripe will offer bank accounts, with help from Goldman Sachs and Citi By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

Stripe will offer bank accounts, with help from Goldman Sachs and Citi

Online payments giant and Cash App owner Stripe is stepping into a new realm of financial services for vendors.

Per a Wall Street Journal exclusive on Thursday, Stripe is looking to offer customers bank accounts and debit cards. However, these financial products will be limited to vendors and merchants for now.