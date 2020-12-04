Steelworkers Seal Deal with Tape Manufacturer

Article content

RENFREW, Ontario — The 135 members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 6946 at Scapa Tapes North America Ltd. have ratified a new three-year collective agreement that includes jointly-developed job training and improvements to wages and benefits.

Ratification meetings held in small groups due to COVID-19 restrictions confirmed acceptance of an agreement that includes improvements to a number of benefits and an added 6th week of vacations for long-service employees. A new weekend shift premium will provide an additional $50 a month for the majority of employees, who work on 12-hour shifts. The agreement was reached with conciliation assistance.

Wage increases will total 5.25% over three years.

“Scapa Tapes is an important industry in the Ottawa Region,” said USW Ontario Director Marty Warren. “Our members are committed to producing quality products and have made sacrifices over the last many months of uncertainty to keep this plant operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are proud to represent them.”

Scapa is a leading manufacturer of tape for industrial, construction and commercial use.

Contacts

Marty Warren, USW Ontario/Atlantic Director, 416-243-8792

David Lipton, USW Staff Representative, 613-859-8403, [email protected]

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 416-544-5990, 647-522-1630, [email protected]

