Sony refutes claims that PlayStation is shifting away from Japanese games

Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO, had an exclusive interview with Edge Magazine, indicating that the Japanese game-makers have no intention of moving away from Japan, despite some claims.
Ryan was asked about the “conscious shift away from the Japanese market,” which the CEO responded by saying, “The Sony stance is that the Japanese market remains incredibly important to us. We have not been as excited about the engagement of the Japanese game development community as we are now for many years.” There were claims about a shift from the Japanese games market after PlayStation swapped the meanings of the Circle and X buttons for the PS5 in Japan.
The CEO continues by stating that around ten years ago, he noticed Japanese companies starting to move towards mobile gaming; however, they shifted gears within the past five years and have returned to console, and that hasn’t changed with the PS5.
In the interview, Ryan also points out that the Future of Play from earlier this year highlighted eight video games from Japanese developers. The CEO goes on to then say, “I’d also observe that we’re making a statement by launching in Japan day and date with the US, and that is not what we did with PS4. So I read that stuff. A lot of that commentary is inaccurate, and Japan – as our second largest market and as Sony’s heartland – continues to be really important to us.”
Some upcoming Japanese titles for the PS5 include Scarlet Nexus (not exclusive), Pragmata (not exclusive), Project Athia (PS5 exclusive), Final Fantasy XVI (PS5 exclusive), Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5 exclusive).
The interview takes place in E353 that released on December 3rd and initially reported by GamesRadar+.
Source: Edge Magazine, Via: GamesRadar+