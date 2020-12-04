SkipTheDishes partners with LCBO for alcohol delivery in Toronto

Here’s my favourite news of the day.
Launching now and starting with 15 stores across the city, you can now get alcohol on-demand from the LCBO.
Through the SkipTheDishes app or website, customers can order from LCBO’s wine, beer, spirits and a selection of local products. Furthermore, customers add gift bags, boxes, ice and more to their delivery.
According to SkipTheDishes, their drivers in Toronto are Smart Serve-certified. They will only deliver alcohol to customers 19 and over and strictly follow the AGCO’s guidelines regarding the sale and provision of alcohol. This means they won’t deliver to minors, intoxicated adults, or those purchasing for minors and intoxicated individuals. If you can’t provide ID, or it looks like you’re purchasing for either of the above groups, the delivery will be cancelled.
On-demand LCBO delivery through SkipTheDishes is available from Tuesday through Sunday, 10am ET, to one hour before the store’s closure.
Delivery costs depend on your distance from the store.
SkipTheDishes is available on iOS and Android.
Source: SkipTheDishes