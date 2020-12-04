Shuri Actress Letitia James: We Should Cancel Black Panther 2!!

This morning, Black Panther actress Leticia James Is making news – for liking a Twitter post that suggests that Black Panther 2 should be cancelled, has learned.

Ever since the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, there has been a bit of a debate in Hollywood – what to do with the franchise.

And Letitia, who played Black Panther’s sister Shuri, is saying that she would rather have the movie series end. Look:

But Marvel fans aren’t supporting Letitia’s position. They are dragging the British actress all over Twitter.

Letitia is a Guyanese-British actress. Beginning her professional career in 2011, she has played roles in Black Panther and several British TV series, including Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, the Doctor Who episode “Face the Raven” and the Black Mirror episode “Black Museum”; for the latter she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts named Wright among the 2015 group of BAFTA Breakthrough Brits for her role in the award-winning film Urban Hymn.[1] In 2018, she achieved global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the latter of which is the highest-grossing film of all time. In 2019, she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award.