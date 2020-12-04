Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will shoot for Pathaan in Abu Dhabi

Last month, we revealed that Shah Rukh Khan began shooting for his comeback project Pathaan and was soon joined by his co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film is currently being shot at YRF Studios in Mumbai but rumours suggest the makers are already planning the next schedule.

According to a report in a leading daily, the crew will head to Abu Dhabi in January 2021 to begin work on the next schedule of the film. The report also suggests that the film’s leading stars – SRK, Deepika and John will be shooting for their portions together. The team has planned to shoot some major action sequences there. Post that, they will head to the UK for another schedule and finally wrap up the film in Mumbai by July.

Pathaan, directed by Sidharth Anand, will reportedly feature Shah Rukh Khan in two distinct avatars.