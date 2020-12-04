‘Severance’: Dichen Lachman Cast in Apple TV Plus Drama

Dollhouse vet Dichen Lachman has a new employer: The actress has joined the upcoming Apple TV+ workplace thriller Severance, starring Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) and executive-produced by Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora).

Per our sister site , Lachman will play Ms. Casey, an employee at Lumen Industries, a company that offers a “severance procedure” which separates work and out-of-work memories. As previously reported, Scott leads the series as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

The cast also includes Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), John Turturro (The Plot Against America), Britt Lower (Future Man), Tramell Tillman (Godfather of Harlem), Jen Tullock (The Coop) and Zach Cherry (YOU).

Lachman’s other TV credits include Animal Kingdom, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Altered Carbon and The Last Ship.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The late Chadwick Boseman will receive the Hero for the Ages honor during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, airing this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8/7c. Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. will present the award.

* Showtime will make the series premiere of its new drama Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, available to watch for free via streaming platforms and on demand, starting Sunday, Dec. 6 through the holidays.

* Issa Rae (Insecure) and Adam McKay (Succession) are developing the Serial Productions podcast Nice White Parents into a series for HBO, our sister site Variety reports. The project is “a satirical look at the conflict and comedy that arise when highly resourced white parents, who claim to have the best intentions, wield their influence over generations of black and brown students within the NY public school system.”

* Amazon Prime’s forthcoming drama Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin, has added the following actors to its cast, per : Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Lewis Pullman (Catch-22), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek) and Isabel Arraiza (Pearson).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?