Serena Williams And Her Daughter Wear Matching Necklaces

The beyond between these two is too cute.
Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, are one of the cutest mother-daughter duos on Instagram.
Not only do they take amazing pictures, but they also love to dress alike.
Recently, Serena had another twinning moment with her daughter when they took a photo wearing matching necklaces from her self-titled jewelry line.
She captioned the pic, “Office mommy and me vibes with @olympiaohanian.”
This necklace is very special to Serena because it’s a part of her By My Side collection, which was “inspired by [her] love for [her] daughter and [her] Mama.”
As we know, Serena’s family is a huge part of her life and she continues to show Olympia different ways women can succeed in the workplace.
But for Serena, it’s all in a day’s work. She tries to be a good example for Olympia because she wants her daughter to know about leadership.
“Being a mom is super important, but also being a leader so my daughter can look at me and say, ‘This is what my mom did,'” Serena once told Anna Wintour. “I aspire to do that and I want to be better.”
“It’s really important [for] me to inspire the next generation because that’s what the future is,” Serena added.
Olympia is going to have quite a lot of inspiration in her life with Serena as her mom.
