SEC’s fintech wing leaves the nest, becoming stand-alone office By Cointelegraph

Per a Dec. 3 announcement, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s fintech team will become an independent office.

Initially launched in 2018 under the guidance of Bill Hinman, the SEC’s Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology, or FinHub, has been a leading force in securities regulation as it applies to new technologies since its inception.