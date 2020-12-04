SEC’s fintech wing leaves the nest, becoming stand-alone office By Cointelegraph

SEC’s fintech wing leaves the nest, becoming stand-alone office
Per a Dec. 3 announcement, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s fintech team will become an independent office.
Initially launched in 2018 under the guidance of Bill Hinman, the SEC’s Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology, or FinHub, has been a leading force in securities regulation as it applies to new technologies since its inception.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.