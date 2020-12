SEC Student-Athletes Participate In Career Tour

SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Dec. 3, 2020)—--The Southeastern Conference on Thursday wrapped up the SEC Career Tour, which included participation by 68 student-athletes from all 14 SEC universities. The 2020 SEC Career Tour was conducted in a virtual format. This marks the fifth consecutive year the Conference has invited student-athletes from each of its institutions to participate in the career tour.

The goal of the career tour is to provide exposure for SEC student-athletes who are seeking career opportunities in various fields. The program allows student-athlete to connect with human resource recruiters and submit resumes for entry-level jobs, internships and gain valuable knowledge of professional branding.

The group met virtually with executives at several corporations in the Atlanta area including Cox Communications, The Atlanta Hawks and Chick-fil-A. Growing Leaders served as the SEC Career Tour host.

The 68 student-athletes began the three-day program with a meeting with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Tuesday. The group also learned from former SEC Career Tour participants about their preparation, unique experiences and how they leveraged relationships to obtain employment. On Wednesday, the group met with Randy Hain of Serviam Partners. He discussed ways to build effective business relationships and how to improve the quality and quantity of business relationships through authenticity, curiosity and other proven best practices.

On the final day of the Career Tour, Kevin DeShazo of Fieldhouse Media led a discussion on leveraging personal brand and social media to land a job and become more attractive to organizations. The group also heard a presentation from Dr. Tim Elmore of Growing Leaders, Inc.

The following student-athletes participated in the 2020 SEC Career Tour: Champion Allison (Alabama Women’s Track & Field); Cole Brown (Alabama Men’s Swimming & Diving); Alba Cortina Pou (Alabama Women’s Tennis); Emily Gaskins (Alabama Gymnastics); Jeremy Gschwendtner (Alabama Men’s Tennis); Darcy Jennings (Alabama Rowing); Maha Amer (Arkansas Women’s Swimming & Diving); Kaitlyn Banas (Arkansas Women’s Track & Field); Liam Henry (Arkansas Baseball); Ryan Murphy (Arkansas Men’s Track & Field); Elizabeth Pamphile (Arkansas Volleyball); Roman Turner (Arkansas Men’s Track & Field); Tim Dollman (Auburn Men’s Tennis); Chesney McClellan (Auburn Volleyball); Malik Metivier (Auburn Men’s Track & Field); Drew Watson (Auburn Gymnastics); Nick Buchanan (Florida Football); Brock Edge (Florida Baseball); Charlotte Harmon (Florida Lacrosse); Catherine Moriarty (Florida Lacrosse); Adam Shuler (Florida Football/Men’s Track & Field); Kahra Williams (Florida Women’s Swimming & Diving); Sterlyn Austin (Georgia Gymnastics); Abby Boyan (Georgia Soccer); Katie Ray (Georgia Equestrian); Megan Roberts (Georgia Gymnastics); Taylor Staton (Georgia Equestrian); Shawn Lawson (Kentucky Football); Alli Stumler (Kentucky Volleyball); Riley Welch (Kentucky Men’s Basketball); Aaron Withrow (Kentucky Men’s Cross Country); Kit Hanley (LSU Women’s Swimming & Diving); Courtney Henderson (LSU Soccer); Brian McGroarty (LSU Men’s Swimming & Diving); Xavi Mulugata (LSU Men’s Track & Field); James Burnett (Ole Miss Men’s Track & Field); Sydney Gutierrez (Ole Miss Softball); Jan-Sören Hain (Ole Miss Men’s Tennis); Simon Junk (Ole Miss Men’s Tennis); Lonnie Mulligan (Ole Miss Soccer); Tim Sandkaulen (Ole Miss Men’s Tennis); Kristen Malebranche (Mississippi State Soccer); Stormy Meier (Mississippi State Soccer); Chandler Underwood (Mississippi State Men’s Track & Field); Jayson Ashford (Missouri Men’s Track & Field); Matthew Connealy (Missouri Men’s Swimming & Diving); Leketor Member-Meneh (Missouri Volleyball); Cassidy Nurnberger (Missouri Soccer); Jessica Yuen (Missouri Women’s Golf); Aliyah Boston (South Carolina Women’s Basketball); Samantha Grant (South Carolina Women’s Swimming & Diving); Kassidy Krupit (South Carolina Softball); Victaria Saxton (South Carolina Women’s Basketball); Grant Summers (South Carolina Men’s Swimming & Diving); Hannah Jefcoat (Tennessee Women’s Track & Field); Parker Kaye (Tennessee Men’s Swimming & Diving); Cheyenne Labruzza (Tennessee Football); Solon Page III (Tennessee Football); Evan Russell (Tennessee Baseball); Mariah Smith (Tennessee Women’s Golf); Tina Christie (Texas A,amp;M Equestrian); Mikey Hoehner (Texas A,amp;M Baseball); Jean Jenkins (Texas A,amp;M Women’s Track & Field); Tatiana Makarova (Texas A,amp;M Women’s Tennis); Madi Allen (Vanderbilt Soccer); Brooke Ellis (Vanderbilt Women’s Swimming & Diving); Marcus Ferreira (Vanderbilt Men’s Tennis); and Jordan Smith (Vanderbilt Women’s Track & Field).