Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After ‘Prematurely’ Releasing Doja Cat Collab

Instagram

The 26-year-old ‘ICY GIRL’ raptress also complains about how her label WBR uploaded the incorrect version of ‘Best Friends’, her collaborative song with the ‘Say So’ hitmaker.

–

Saweetie wants her label to put more respect on her work. The 26-year-old rapper slammed her own label for uploading “Best Friends”, her collaborative song with Doja Cat, on Apple Music without her consent.

Expressing her displeasure, the “My Type” femcee took to her Twitter account on Friday, December 4 to put her label WBR on blast. “I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about,” she wrote on the blue bird app. “I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends.’ The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art.”

In another tweet, Saweetie continued, “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow….” She also revealed in a follow-up tweet that they uploaded the incorrect version, saying, “The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???”

Saweetie slammed her label for releasing Doja Cat collab song early.

Fans immediately rallied behind her and sent support to the femcee following her posts. “#weloveyousaweetie: I love you so much baby. I will always support you through thick and thin. You helped me get out of my depression stage. Just watching you work so hard everyday to reach your goals is amazing. We will get through this together. Love you so much,” one fan wrote to Saweetie.

The sweet post didn’t go unnoticed by the “ICY GIRL” raptress. In response to that, she told the fan, “wow. this means so much thank you girl.”

The support didn’t stop there as another fan replied to Saweetie, “we will still listen and love it!!! we got your back, we will wait for your time.” Showing sympathy to her, someone else added, “it looks like all labels just want the money, don’t give a f**k to the art and the artist… i feel so bad for what happened to you. i will be here for you okay? i love you to the moon and back.”

However, Brian “Z” Zisook, vice president of content operations at Audiomack, claimed that Saweetie’s label wasn’t the one to be blamed for the early release. “FWIW: Warner did not officially release this record. We were notified 8 hours ago by the label that it is being delayed until January. Very odd situation,” Z wrote on Twitter.

WBR has yet to respond to Saweetie’s claims.