Sara Ali Khan writes a special message for co-star Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan is on a high with her new film Coolie No. 1 all set to release and the second schedule of her next film, Atrangi Re underway. Sara has shot for the first schedule of the film with co-star Dhanush in Varanasi at the start of the year and is now happy to be back on set and be joined by Akshay Kumar.

Announcing his arrival on sets, Sara shared a picture with Akshay on social media and wrote, “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!” The two were seeking revelling in the joy of each other’s company in the candid click she shared.

Akshay too shared the same picture on his social media and wrote, The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes.”

Here’s waiting to watch Sara, Dhanush and Akshay set the big screen ablaze next year.