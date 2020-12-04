Saqib Saleem shows off his new ride



Saqib Saleem is currently excited for his film ’83. The Kabir Khan directorial has Ranveer Singh playing the lead role and revolves around the world cup win of the Indian Cricket Team in 1983. Saqib plays a crucial role in the film and his look has already been appreciated by the audience on social media. Today, Saqib took to Instagram to share his passion for cars.

The young actor has bought himself a new ride and he shared the same with his fans and followers. He took to Instagram and shared a picture with the car and captioned it saying, “This is my new car and this is its side profile #thejeeplife #wrangler #rubicon” We congratulate the actor for buying this awesome vehicle. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.