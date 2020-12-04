Sandor Earl announces his retirement

The rollercoaster career of Sandor Earl has come to end with the Melbourne Storm winger announcing his retirement.

Earl, 31, made his NRL debut back in 2009 and will leave rugby league after 56 games across the Roosters, Panthers, Raiders and Storm.

The winger endured an up and down career, making headlines around the country when he copped a four-year ban for peptide trafficking as part of an ASADA investigation back in 2013.

After serving his lengthy ban, Earl was handed an NRL lifeline by the Melbourne Storm in 2017 but copped another setback when he suffered an ACL injury before he made his return to the field. Earl featured in just 8 matches for the club after spending three years in Melbourne.

Sandor Earl (Getty)

Earl told SEN he was confident he could continue playing at the top level but conceded he was ready to take on a new career path.

“I haven’t announced it, so it’s a bit of a scoop, but I’ll be hanging up the boots,” he said.

“I suppose a combination of things, but I guess the people who know me and are closest to me have a pretty good understanding… rugby league has been everything for me.

“It’s been a dream come true, it’s what I’ve dedicated my whole life to, and I’m really proud, even taking into consideration the rollercoaster it’s been, proud of the things I’ve achieved.

“It’s a bit of a rip the bandaid moment. Transitioning is never easy but there’s so much stuff I want to do off the field… I guess there’s another life I want to pursue.

“I’m not old, I’m 31, and no doubt I believe I could contribute on the field.”