Sagging job gains can’t keep U.S. markets from record highs

Good evening, Bull Sheeters. This is finance reporter Rey Mashayekhi, filling in one final time this week for Bernhard with a special PM edition of the newsletter.

Markets around the world ended the week on an exceptionally strong note. The U.S. indexes shook off a disappointing November jobs report to close at record levels, while Europe shrugged off dragging Brexit negotiations to post gains across the board. Meanwhile, China shot back at a new U.S. law targeting Chinese companies listed in the States, and Japan continues to draw up economic stimulus measures.

Markets update

U.S.

The Dow is back above 30,000 points after gaining 0.8% on the day, while the S,amp;P 500 climbed 0.9% to close just shy of 3,700 and the Nasdaq was up 0.7% to finish north of 12,400 . Those numbers represent record-high closes for all three indexes .

is back after gaining 0.8% on the day, while the climbed 0.9% to close and the was up 0.7% to finish . Those numbers represent . The market’s exceptional performance Friday came in the wake of an underwhelming November unemployment report , which depicted a U.S. economy struggling with a COVID-19 surge that has forced parts of the country to reinstitute lockdown measures. President-elect Joe Biden said the “grim” report “shows an economy that is stalling,” and urged lawmakers to act on stimulus legislation .

, which depicted a U.S. economy struggling with a COVID-19 surge that has forced parts of the country to reinstitute lockdown measures. President-elect said the “grim” report “shows an economy that is stalling,” and . It appears those on Capitol Hill are getting the memo as far as stimulus talks are concerned, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi noting “momentum” in negotiations between leaders on both sides of the aisle.

are concerned, with House Speaker noting “momentum” in negotiations between leaders on both sides of the aisle. In regulatory news, the SEC has settled with The Cheesecake Factory on charges that the restaurant chain misled investors about the pandemic’s impact on its business.

has settled with on charges that the restaurant chain on its business. Pharma and biotech trade groups have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its measures to lower drug prices.

Europe

The major European bourses all had a bullish Friday. London’s FTSE climbed 0.9%, Frankfurt’s DAX ticked up 0.4%, and both the CAC 40 in Paris and the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.6%.

all had a bullish Friday. London’s climbed 0.9%, Frankfurt’s ticked up 0.4%, and both the in Paris and the pan-European gained 0.6%. Brexit negotiations continue to dominate the agenda. Friday’s deliberations ended on a sour note, with the sides pausing talks and putting the onus on their leaders—namely, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen —to find some common ground over the weekend.

continue to dominate the agenda. Friday’s deliberations ended on a sour note, with the sides and putting the onus on their leaders—namely, British Prime Minister and European Commission President —to find some common ground over the weekend. Meanwhile, London’s finance industry continues to sweat over Brexit, as a trade deal with the EU won’t cover a British financial sector that is already seeing a flight of assets and operations to the continent .

continues to sweat over Brexit, as a trade deal with the EU won’t cover a British financial sector that is already seeing . Companies hoping for a new EU-U.S. data transfer pact shouldn’t hold their breath, according to the EU’s privacy watchdog.

shouldn’t hold their breath, according to the EU’s privacy watchdog. The battle over the EU’s 1.8 trillion euro budget rages on, with Poland and Hungary digging in on their objections.

Asia

The Asian markets were mostly up to end the week. Tokyo’s Nikkei was the exception (-0.2%), but both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+0.4%) and South Korea’s KOSPI (+1.3%) registered gains. On mainland China, the major indexes in Shanghai (+0.1%) and Shenzhen (+0.4%) also notched up.

were mostly up to end the week. Tokyo’s was the exception (-0.2%), but both Hong Kong’s (+0.4%) and South Korea’s (+1.3%) registered gains. On mainland China, the major indexes in (+0.1%) and (+0.4%) also notched up. Huawei ’s battle with the U.S. government shows signs of abating, with the Justice Department reportedly discussing a deal with Meng Wanzhou , the Chinese firm’s CFO, that would allow her to return home, according to the Wall Street Journal.



’s battle with the U.S. government shows signs of abating, with the Justice Department reportedly discussing a deal with , the Chinese firm’s CFO, that would allow her to return home, according to the Wall Street Journal. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government will finalize a new economic stimulus package next week, with one of his aides floating a safety net for Japanese firms hit hard by the pandemic.

said his government will finalize a new next week, with one of his aides floating a safety net for Japanese firms hit hard by the pandemic. China has shot back at the U.S. over a pair of measures this week targeting Chinese companies. It slammed a new law forcing U.S.-listed Chinese firms to follow U.S. auditing standards as “clearly discriminatory,” and also criticized the Pentagon’s move to blacklist four Chinese companies for their ties to China’s military.

has over a pair of measures this week targeting Chinese companies. It slammed a new law as “clearly discriminatory,” and also criticized the Pentagon’s move to for their ties to China’s military. Taiwan’s president has called for a bilateral trade deal with the U.S. , which she said would “reinforce America’s support for Taiwan in the face of unrelenting intimidation” from China.

has called for a , which she said would “reinforce America’s support for Taiwan in the face of unrelenting intimidation” from China. Burger King India’s IPO has proven a whopper-sized hit after drawing $9.5 billion in bids—more than 150 times the amount of shares available—from investors on Mumbai’s National Stock Exchange.

Elsewhere

Gold slipped slightly but remains above $1,800/ounce .

slipped slightly but remains above . The dollar fell again.

fell again. Bitcoin sank below $19,000 .

sank below . Crude oil climbed, with Brent trading at around $49/barrel.

***

By the numbers

It’s Friday, so let’s have a look at some numbers before ringing in the weekend.

26,751.24

That was the Nikkei’s closing price at the end of trading Friday, down 58 points from the previous day. What’s really notably about that number, and the index’s rally since the start of November: It’s well known that the Tokyo Stock Exchange, unlike virtually all of its blue-chip counterparts around the world, has never recovered from the losses sustained when Japan’s asset price bubble burst 30 years ago; indeed, anyone who thinks that stock markets only go up in the long-term only needs to look at the Nikkei’s trajectory in the three decades since to find otherwise.

But finally, it appears that the TSE is digging itself out of that 30-year hole. Last month, the Nikkei closed above 26,000 points for the first time since May 1991, and it has continued its climb since. On Tuesday, it finished above 26,700 points for the first time since April 18, 1991, and closed above 26,800 points twice this week before retreating slightly on Friday. Omedetō to the Nikkei—it’s been a long time coming.

$95 million

That’s how much Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman earns every month in the form of stock options in his cloud-computing company, which has been one of the hottest names on Wall Street since its September IPO. Snowflake shares shot up immediately upon the firm’s public debut and have continued to soar since, closing at nearly $388 a share on Friday.

$3.1 billion

That’s how much DoorDash hopes to raise through its upcoming IPO—an amount that could give the online food delivery startup a valuation as high as $35.7 billion. DoorDash revised its IPO estimates—which just earlier this week called for a $2.6 billion raise that would value the firm at around $32 billion—in disclosing that it expects to sell around 33 million shares priced between $90 to $95 each.

***

That’s all from me this week; you’ll be back in Bernhard’s hands on Monday. Please be sure to check out today’s reads below, and have a wonderful weekend.

Rey Mashayekhi

@reym12

[email protected]

As always, you can write to,nbsp;[email protected] or reply to this email,nbsp;with,nbsp;suggestions and feedback.