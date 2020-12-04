Robin Robin: Gillian Anderson and Richard E Grant to star in animated Aardman musical for Netflix

The actors will provide voices for animated musical Robin Robin, which tells the story of a robin who is adopted by a family of mice after its egg rolls into a rubbish dump.

The Crown star Anderson will play Cat, the film’s villain, while Grant will voice Robin’s mentor Magpie. Both actors will sing in the roles, The Guardian reports.

Four Lions actor Adeel Akhtar and Bronte Carmichael will also star in the stop-motion film, which is scheduled to be released at Christmastime in 2021.

Robin Robin marks British animation studio Aardman’s first project for Netflix following its lengthy partnership with the BBC on the Wallace and Gromit films, as well as spin-off series Shaun the Sheep.

