RHOP Reunion: See Monique & Candiace Face Off After Their Fight

However, Andy moves quickly to shut this down, telling the retired NFL star to “sit down.”

Furthermore, the ladies’ loyalties seem split between Monique and Candiace.

While Ashley remarks that “Candiace provokes fights,” Karen highlights that “words are weapons.”

This doesn’t sit well with Candiace, who responds in tears, “If you cared, you would not be riding this fence.”

As for Monique’s reaction to seeing the fight, which resulted in both women accusing the other of second degree-assault, she relays, “I said ‘Okay, well, if I’m fired I’m gonna go finish her off.'”

All charges have since been dropped.

The trailer also teases infidelity accusations linked to Ashley’s husband Michael and Gizelle’s ex-husband and current partner Jamal.