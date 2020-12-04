‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Apologizes For Trivializing COVID-19

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has finally apologized after repeatedly making light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is quickly claiming the lives of American citizens.

Kelly previously said that the virus was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she was asked whether she regretted her callous remarks.

TAMMY RIVERA ON COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

“Of course I regret saying that. At the time, it was a question, ‘Why are all these people dying? Why does a pandemic happen like this? Is it God’s way of thinning the herd?’ It was a stupid thing for me to say, it was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because it wasn’t really my intention.”

Her apology comes weeks after her own mother tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

“You guys have to realize, this was like back in January when it happened and I was misinformed. I didn’t realize that not wearing a mask…I hate it, I’m claustrophobic, I can’t stand wearing a mask and now I understand the science behind it and I am ready, willing and able to wear a mask and I know that it’s important because I don’t want to get sick and I don’t want others to get sick. I make mistakes,” she added.