‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham Burke Shares Picture Of New GF!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian on Wednesday.

“I’m finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I’m a lesbian,” she said in a recent interview with GLAAD. “And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I’m so proud of where I am right now and I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

