‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham Burke Shares Picture Of New GF!!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian on Wednesday.

“I’m finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I’m a lesbian,” she said in a recent interview with GLAAD. “And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I’m so proud of where I am right now and I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

She added: “I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.”

Braunwyn shared an image of her and her new boo on Instagram Story.

Her husband, Sean Windham-Burke, has been fully supportive of her decision.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” she continued. “But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been. I love him and, over the course of 20 years, I learned to love him like that … and this has been a topic of conversation between us in the household … but I’ve never looked at men that way.”