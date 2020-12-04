‘RHOA’s Peter Thomas ‘Baffled’ By Ex-Wife Cynthia Bailey’s Lawsuit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

This week it was revealed that Cynthia Bailey had sued her ex-husband, Peter Thomas, for an unpaid loan.

Cynthia is suing him to the tune of $170,000 — money she says she poured into his failed business venture.

CYNTHIA BAILEY ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

Peter spoke to vlogger Michelle Brown, telling her he was “baffled.”

“When I saw the lawsuit I was baffled by it. Because my attorney immediately let them know and sent them the deed of when it was recorded by the city of Atlanta, [transferred] from her company to my name.” Peter added that the agreement was also backed up by the former couple’s divorce settlement. “36 months from that, according to the settlement in the divorce, [I have] to give her that $170,000.”

