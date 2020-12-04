Revolut launches tools for its business clients to accept payments online, will take a 1.3% cut for UK and EU card transactions and 2.8% in other regions (Ryan Browne/CNBC)

Ryan Browne / CNBC:
Revolut launches tools for its business clients to accept payments online, will take a 1.3% cut for UK and EU card transactions and 2.8% in other regions — – Revolut’s new acquiring solution lets firms install plug-in checkout software or build their own custom features to take card payments online.
