Researchers say Ripple’s protocol ‘may fail badly’ By Cointelegraph

Researchers say Ripple's protocol 'may fail badly'

By
Matilda Coleman
-
University’s epic burn: Researchers say Ripple’s protocol ‘may fail badly’

Researchers from the University of Bern have released a report claiming Ripple’s consensus protocol “ensures neither safety nor liveness.”

In a blog posted yesterday from the university’s Cryptology and Data Security Research Group, researchers Christian Cachin, Amores-Sesar, and Jovana Mićić released an analysis alleging the payment firm’s consensus protocol could allow users to potentially “double-spend a token” and halt the processing of transactions.