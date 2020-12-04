Report: MLS Cup final could be held at neutral site

The Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders, and Minnesota United are the last four teams standing of the Major League Soccer season unlike any in history.

It’s possible none will host the MLS Cup final on Dec. 12.

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle and Kyle Bonagura reported on Friday that the North American top flight is considering multiple contingency plans for the final, including hosting it at a neutral venue. Specifically, the ESPN story lists Exploria Stadium, home of Orlando City SC, as a possible site for the title game.

Coronavirus-related cancellations and schedule alterations resulted in an unbalanced table, so MLS utilized a points-per-game system to determine playoff places and seedings. Columbus finished with the highest point-per-game average (1.78) and, thus, would host the final following a win over New England under normal circumstances. Seattle is next with a 1.77 point-per-game mark, followed by Minnesota (1.62) and New England (1.39).

However, ever-changing COVID-19-related government and club restrictions could prevent a team from hosting the final or welcoming even a small percentage of paying fans to an arena or stadium. There’s no indication any Florida site would shut MLS out anytime soon, and Orlando should offer favorable weather conditions for an outdoor event on the second weekend of December.

ESPN hadn’t reached MLS for comment as of early Friday afternoon.