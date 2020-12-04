Ravens place RG3 on IR, could get Jackson back soon

Trace McSorley will begin the weekend as the only healthy quarterback available for the Baltimore Ravens, but that doesn’t mean the 25-year-old will start under center versus the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

Baltimore placed Robert Griffin III on injured reserve on Friday due to the hamstring injury that forced him out of Wednesday’s 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of that contest. Griffin started in place of reigning regular-season Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As Jamison Hensley noted for ESPN, the Ravens could activate Jackson off that list this weekend. Head coach John Harbaugh has refused to comment on Jackson’s availability for Tuesday.

“When the doctors clear them for practice, that’s when we’ll have them,” Harbaugh said of his missing players when speaking with reporters on Thursday.

McSorley replaced Griffin on Wednesday evening and connected with wide receiver Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown, but the Steelers ran the clock out on the following possession.

“I wish the best for Lamar and his health and he can get back as soon as he can,” McSorley said ahead of Friday’s practice. “But [we are going to] prepare as we’ve always have been and be ready for anything.”

A player on IR must miss a minimum of three games per a league rule, meaning that Griffin won’t be eligible to play until the Ravens face the New York Giants on Dec. 27.