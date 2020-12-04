Rapper G Herbo Surrenders To The Cops!!

Rapper G Herbo has turned himself in to the police after it was revealed that he was indicted on several charges stemming from stolen IDs and credit cards.

The news of his surrender was first announced by TMZ.

The indictment was issued by a grand jury on Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. The indictment was not unsealed until this week, according to CBS News.

G Herbo, real name Herbert Wright III, and his crew — Antonio Strong, Joseph Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender — are accused of using the stolen credit card information for private jet and yacht charters, exotic car rentals, luxury hotel and vacation rentals, designer puppies, private chef and security guard services, limousine and chauffeur searches, commercial airline flights, consumer good, and meals.

G HERBO ADMITS TO FRAUD

A rep for G Herbotold the outlet that: “He (G Herbo) maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court.”

The statement continued: “Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom.”