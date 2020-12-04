Rapper G Herbo Surrenders To The Cops!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Rapper G Herbo has turned himself in to the police after it was revealed that he was indicted on several charges stemming from stolen IDs and credit cards.

The news of his surrender was first announced by TMZ.

The indictment was issued by a grand jury on Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. The indictment was not unsealed until this week, according to CBS News.

G Herbo, real name Herbert Wright III, and his crew — Antonio Strong, Joseph Williams, Stephen Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells, and Terrence Bender — are accused of using the stolen credit card information for private jet and yacht charters, exotic car rentals, luxury hotel and vacation rentals, designer puppies, private chef and security guard services, limousine and chauffeur searches, commercial airline flights, consumer good, and meals.

