Rangers name former pitcher Chris Young GM, EVP

The Texas Rangers named former pitcher, one-time All-Star and one-time World Series champion Chris Young as their general manager and executive vice president on Friday.

In the official statement, the Rangers explained that Young will report to president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.

Young, 41, pitched in the big leagues for 13 years and accumulated a 79-67 record with a career 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 1,062 strikeouts in stints with the Rangers, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals.

According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, Young accepted a position in the commissioner’s office in 2018 following his retirement as a player. He recently interviewed with the Mets about their GM opening but removed himself from contention because of family considerations, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post explained.

Young lives in Dallas and didn’t want to uproot his children.

“All of us at Major League Baseball congratulate Chris Young on this great opportunity to once again join his hometown team, this time as general manager,” commissioner Rob Manfred added in a prepared statement.

“Since 2018, Chris has brought a valued perspective to a number of important issues, and he has been an outstanding friend and colleague to countless people at the Commissioner’s Office. The Rangers know they are getting an exceptional person. I wish Chris and his family all the best and look forward to his continued impact on our great game.”