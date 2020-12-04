Rams, Chargers looking at alternatives for home games?

No professional sports team in California is safe following the San Francisco 49ers’ move to Arizona this week due to new Santa Clara County COVID-19 protocols.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers now are preparing for a situation in which they might not be able to play home games at SoFi Stadium for the remainder of the season.

“[NFL] operations may not be able to continue [in California] soon and considering where we’re at in the schedule, dramatic changes like the 49ers’ relocation of operations could encompass the remainder of the season,” an anonymous source told Robinson. “That could be the case for all of the teams [in California]. The situation is being monitored and how it will impact the rest of the season is a little fluid right now. But the best thing everyone can do is just prepare for any eventuality.”

There’s no definitive answer for where both teams would set up shop, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says it would be “easy” for the Rams to finish their season in Dallas. He also says the Chargers could end up in Las Vegas.

The Rams and Chargers only will have to move if Los Angeles County bans contact sports or has limited availability in hospital intensive-care units, per new statewide activity rules outlined by Governor Gavin Newsome.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Public Health Department announced 7,854 new coronavirus cases, 44 new deaths and 2,572 hospitalizations. Those numbers are only expected to climb as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to hit the United States hard.

The Chargers likely won’t make the playoffs, but with the Rams in contention for a postseason spot, it’s best to prepare for a potential move now than to be blindsided in the near future.