Queen Elizabeth Is Mourning the Death of Her Corgi-Mix Vulcan

Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the loss of one of her last remaining dogs.

The monarch’s dog Vulcan has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The corgi-dachshund mix, which reportedly passed away at Windsor Castle, was one of the 94-year-old sovereign’s remaining two four-legged friends. The known corgi lover, who stopped breeding them in 2015 after decades of doing so, said goodbye to her last remaining home-bred corgi, Willow, in 2018. Her other corgi, Whisper, which she had adopted from a late staffer, died later that year. Now, according to The Sun, the queen has only one pup left, a “dorgi” named Candy, 76 years after she received her first corgi, Susan, as an 18th birthday present.

It’s been a sad time for the royal family and their pets as of late. On Nov. 22, Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their beloved family dog, a black cocker spaniel named Lupo, had died.