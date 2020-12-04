Priests angry about renaming stadium in honor of Maradona

Napoli has officially renamed its stadium in honor of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

The Serie A side’s home turf was originally named “Stadio San Paolo,” after Saint Paul the Apostle, but now will be called “Stadio Diego Armando Maradona,” the team announced in a statement.

Although he was a global legend, Maradona made a name for himself in Napoli, leading the club to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

According to Football Italia, a group of priests wrote a letter to Naples’ archbishop Crescenzio Sepe asking for him to “stand against” Napoli’s decision to rename the stadium after Maradona. The priests believe the team should preserve the Catholic faith and even offered a suggestion for the stadium name: “Stadio San Paolo-Maradona.”

The suggestion probably won’t enact another name change unless a majority of the population disagrees with the team’s renaming. Given the fact that Maradona was a Naples legend, “Stadio Diego Armando Maradona” likely will stick.

Maradona died from a heart attack last week at the age of 60 after undergoing surgery on his brain a few weeks prior.