Home Business Polkadot is a ‘bet against blockchain maximalism’ By Cointelegraph

Polkadot is a ‘bet against blockchain maximalism’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Gavin Wood: Polkadot is a ‘bet against blockchain maximalism’

Polkadot doesn’t have to be an “ killer” to succeed, according to protocol founder Gavin Wood.

In a “fireside chat” with podcaster Laura Shin during the Polkadot Decoded business summit on Thursday, Wood was asked whether his protocol could exist alongside Ethereum given its lofty development goals and growing success in bringing on new developers.